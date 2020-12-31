BitTorrent (BTT) Price Down 1.7% This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $282.65 million and $74.75 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00029945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00181640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00562809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00306017 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00083844 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,972,765,807 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

