Blacer Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00142140 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

