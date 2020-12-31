Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.70. Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 44,896 shares changing hands.

BDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.06 million and a PE ratio of -36.85.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

