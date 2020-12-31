BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the third quarter worth about $445,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $9.91 on Thursday. PolyPid Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.32.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

