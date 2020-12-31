BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,257 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,169,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

