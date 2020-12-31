BlackRock Inc. Buys 634 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 110.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TARO. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $89.67.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $142.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

