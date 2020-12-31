BlackRock Inc. Has $102,000 Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $917,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $4,055,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

