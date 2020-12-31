BlackRock Inc. Has $64,000 Position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Westwater Resources were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ WWR opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Westwater Resources Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

