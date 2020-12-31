BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 981,442 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after buying an additional 250,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 909,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after buying an additional 144,203 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 824.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 155,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 138,986 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 646,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 122,316 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $75.89.

