BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,361 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Natural Alternatives International were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NAII opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $68.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.20 and a beta of 0.86. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.40%.

In other news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $46,300.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,181 shares of company stock valued at $187,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

NAII has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

