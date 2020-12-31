BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,361 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Natural Alternatives International were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
NAII opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $68.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.20 and a beta of 0.86. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.40%.
NAII has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
