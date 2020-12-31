BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Shares Up 1%

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 4,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

