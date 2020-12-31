BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 22,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 26,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF)
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
