BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 22,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 26,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

