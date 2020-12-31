Blakecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $24,853.82 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,034.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $742.92 or 0.02558747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00428241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.52 or 0.01176251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.20 or 0.00541415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00218941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,533,809 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.