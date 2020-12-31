Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Reaches $0.0178 on Top Exchanges (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $134,048.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00039263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00298184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.16 or 0.02034020 BTC.

BCPT is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

