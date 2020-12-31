BlockStamp Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 81.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 79.5% against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $51.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005282 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001715 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005228 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 105% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,343 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,377 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.