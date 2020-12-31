Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BRG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.77).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.