BOLT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $88,870.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One BOLT token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. In the last week, BOLT has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $88,870.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00128545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00181878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00563263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306565 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00085875 BTC.

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

