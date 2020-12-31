Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.49. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 6,562,665 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

