Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -292.37, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $219,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,982. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 328,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.