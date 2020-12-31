Bounty0x One Day Trading Volume Reaches $44,700.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $198,420.97 and approximately $44,700.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00293692 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.01982160 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

