BP (NYSE:BP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.56

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.56 and traded as high as $21.29. BP shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 11,124,968 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in BP by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in BP by 5.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in BP by 27.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in BP by 8.0% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of BP by 16.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

