Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Brady by 469.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 464.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Brady by 45.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Brady by 168.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Brady by 117.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.