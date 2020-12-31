Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB) Shares Up 7.5%

Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 306,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 391,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$55.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia.

