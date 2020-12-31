Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB) Trading Up 7.5%

Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB)’s share price was up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 306,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 391,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$55.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75.

About Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia.

