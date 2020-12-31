Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post sales of $6.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.57 billion and the highest is $6.64 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $26.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $26.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.87 billion to $28.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

AVGO stock opened at $434.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.63. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $438.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,062 shares of company stock worth $165,339,700. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

