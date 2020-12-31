Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $434.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $438.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,062 shares of company stock valued at $165,339,700 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

