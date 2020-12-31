Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $31,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 416,949 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after buying an additional 355,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 331,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $66.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

