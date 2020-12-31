Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. Oracle reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 151,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,119,439. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 913,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 71,036 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 315,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 90,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

