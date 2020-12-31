Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

