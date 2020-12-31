Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit