Brokerages Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.97.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.76 and its 200-day moving average is $226.72.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $3,751,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,999 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,424. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

