Brokerages Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.81 Million

Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce $291.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.97 million and the highest is $295.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $272.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 421.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $905.95 million, a PE ratio of -522.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

