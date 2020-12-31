Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Billion

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce $9.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $30.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.59 billion to $31.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $34.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.84.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,668,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $461.73 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.91. The stock has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

