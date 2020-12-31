Brokerages Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,220,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,670,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after buying an additional 288,251 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,087. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -192.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

