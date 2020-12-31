Brokerages Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Cardlytics posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $143.71 on Monday. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.54 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at $16,811,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,058 shares of company stock worth $13,538,411 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $184,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

