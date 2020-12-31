Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.48. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $278.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

