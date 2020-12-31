Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.25 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $265.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.70 million to $270.70 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $253.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

