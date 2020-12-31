Brokerages Expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of MNR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,474,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after acquiring an additional 279,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

