Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.40 Million

Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce $102.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.80 million to $135.21 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $74.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $372.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $403.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $354.08 million, with estimates ranging from $335.90 million to $371.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 76,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 176,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,707. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

