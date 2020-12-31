Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $2.00. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $205.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

