Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT at $521.27

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $521.27.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,232 shares of company stock worth $4,386,892. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.15. 78,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,815. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

