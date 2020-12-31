Brokerages Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Target Price at $33.50

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.13. 7,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,570. The company has a market capitalization of $975.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

