Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $116.20

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,194. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.