Brokerages Set El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Price Target at $14.00

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,498,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 557,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 1,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $665.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

