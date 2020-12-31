Brokerages Set IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) PT at $38.50

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

IMRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. IMARA has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that IMARA will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $124,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of IMARA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IMARA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of IMARA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 93,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

