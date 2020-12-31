Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT at $27.25

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

ITPOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

