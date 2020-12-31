Brokerages Set Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) PT at $31.00

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

LUMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $35.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

