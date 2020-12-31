Brokerages Set Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) PT at $31.00

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
LUMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $35.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $36.72.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
