Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) PT at $66.00

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. 2,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

