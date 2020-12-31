Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) PT at $66.00

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.
NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.
In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. 2,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
