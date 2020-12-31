Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $17.07

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 4,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,963. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

