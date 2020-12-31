Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $28.75

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
PRVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.
Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $957.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.53.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Provention Bio by 133.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 720,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
