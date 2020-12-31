Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $28.75

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $957.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Provention Bio by 133.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 720,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

