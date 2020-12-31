Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT at $108.33

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRRSF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TRRSF opened at $68.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

